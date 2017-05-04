Duke waives arraignment in Grinstead case

Ryan Duke in his first court appearance, in March of 2017 (Source: WALB)

Ryan Duke, who was arrested in Irwin County for the murder of Tara Grinstead, waived his arraignment hearing today in Irwin County Superior Court.

That waiver is an automatic plea of not guilty.

Typically, in an arraignment, the defendant will have the charges read, be asked about his attorney, and be asked to enter a plea.

Duke is charged with five counts, malice murder, felony murder, burglary, aggravated assault, and concealing a death.

Many legal observers expect there will be a change of venue in this case.

