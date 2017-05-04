Wednesday's state baseball playoff scores and highlights

GHSA second round state baseball playoff scores from Wednesday, May 3, 2017:
CLASS AAAAAA:
Lee Co. 1, Northview 0 (Game 1)
Northview 2, Lee Co. 1 (Game 2, Game 3 is Thursday at 3:30 p.m.)
CLASS AAA:
Lovett 10, Worth Co. 0 (Game 1)
Lovett 4, Worth Co. 2 (Game 2, Lovett wins series 2-0)
Redan 12, Crisp Co. 7 (Game 1)
Redan 15, Crisp Co. 3 (Game 2, Redan wins series 2-0)
CLASS A-PUBLIC:
Treutlen 4, Seminole Co. 3 (Game 1)
Treutlen 6, Seminole Co. 3 (Game 2, Treutlen wins series 2-0)
Taylor Co. 9, Baconton 8 (Game 1)
Taylor Co. 5, Baconton 0 (Game 2, Taylor Co. wins series 2-0)
