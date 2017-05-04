Maye Day: ASU's slugger is SIAC Player of the Year

Albany State slugger Malea Maye left little doubt during the year she deserved the conference player of the year award.

On Tuesday, there were no questions left.

The senior infielder was named the SIAC Player of the Year by the league's coaches. Maye led all of Division II with a .992 slugging percentage, was 2nd in the nation with 17 home runs, and ranked third nationally with 62 RBI.

The Marietta native only became more dangerous in conference play. Maye batted .565 with 12 homers, 46 RBI, and scored 40 runs in SIAC contests.

Maye is joined on the all-SIAC teams by catcher Brianna Murillo, first baseman Jala Stewart, centerfielder Jade Williams, and pitcher Tiffany Massey. Murillo, Stewart, and Williams were first-team selections, while Massey was named to the second team.

The Golden Rams open SIAC Tournament play Thursday, but forecasted bad weather has led the conference to push up Thursday's games. Albany State will take on Lane at 10:00 a.m. in Augusta in a first round contest.

