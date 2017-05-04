Semi truck overturns on Highway 82 in Lee County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Semi truck overturns on Highway 82 in Lee County

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Crews are on the scene where a semi truck overturned in the median on Highway 82 near Hickory Grove Road.

Lee County Public Safety Director Wesley Wells said that officials were working to extract someone from the vehicle.

First responders said that it took 15 minutes to free the person from the vehicle.

They were taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of back pain and a head injury.

WALB has sent a crew to the scene and we will update this developing story as details come in.

