Old business building to make way for new Albany store

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A longtime Albany business location has been sold, and the construction of a new business there is already underway.

The former  Mason's Jewelers location in the 23 hundred block of Dawson Road was sold to the Homerun Foods company owners Tuesday.  The 5500 square foot building and property sold for $480,000.

It was home to Mason's Jewelers for 37 years, until closing in 2015.

Realtor Mary Carter tells us the building will be torn down, and a new Homerun Foods Convenience store built there.  It should open in 6 to 9 months.

