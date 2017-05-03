Tifton residents 'Paint the Town Purple' for Lupus awareness mon - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tifton residents 'Paint the Town Purple' for Lupus Awareness Month

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Purple ribbons are popping up on the doors of downtown Tifton businesses. 

May marks Lupus Awareness month, and  folks in Tifton  are painting the town purple. 

So far, two hundred and 25 businesses have placed purple ribbons on their doors. 
And 75 more have also agreed to put ribbons on their storefronts. 

For Tift County, there are 800 to 1000 folks affected by Lupus. 

Tifton Lupus Advocate Pat McKinnon said "When they see someone talking about that mystery disease called Lupus, it makes them feel so excited because someone is talking about it. Because the more we get people to talk about it, then more we can find that cure one day."

Residents that want to support the Lupus cause, they can wear purple during in May.

