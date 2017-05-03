Dozens of projects underway in downtown Tifton - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dozens of projects underway in downtown Tifton

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
More than $5 million in both public and private funds were invested in downtown Tifton last year, and city leaders said they expect to spend even more than that this year with projects already underway.
If you go to Third Street, Love Avenue and the south part of Main Street, you'll see phase three of the city's streetscape project.

This project focuses on planting trees and building new sidewalks.

Also, city leaders are also working on a replacing outdated streetlights on Main Street and Second Street. 

They're looking to change all the streetlight poles so they match the new ones. 

"Love the response that we're getting from the community. Everybody is wanting to get on board and what they can do to play a major role in what's happening in downtown Tifton. We have a new tag line and it's called downtown Tifton it's a movement because it's definitely moving, and it's moving forward," said Economic Development Director Lequricia Gaskins. 

Tifton City leaders also received a grant to build a new parking lot which would be located near Commerce Way and Third Street. 

Commerce Way will also eventually get two new restaurants, a sports bar and a banquet hall. 

