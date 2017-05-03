Public hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Public hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Connect
Source WALB Source WALB
Source WALB Source WALB
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

Both the Flint Riverkeeper and Georgia Power are asking people concerned about protecting the River to attend.

The Georgia EPD is also asking for public input on the pollution permit that will govern the draining of the three coal ash ponds outside Plant Mitchell.

Georgia Power ceased coal fired operations at the Plant, which sits just a few hundreds yards from the Flint River.  

The Flint Riverkeeper is requesting that the EPD put tough requirements on Georgia Power, to keep the ponds runoff from getting into the river, and protect the region's water.

The public hearing will be Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Albany Technical College's Kirkland Conference Center.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 1.24": Monthly Total 1.30"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.47"; -/+ Year to Date -3.48".

    More >>

    Today: 1.24": Monthly Total 1.30"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.47"; -/+ Year to Date -3.48".

    More >>

  • Public hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Public hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:02:41 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>

  • SGMC shows off new stroke therapy

    SGMC shows off new stroke therapy

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:16:29 GMT

    Kickstart is a new device that helps walking recovery following a stroke, or spinal cord injury, and South Georgia Medical Center is the first in Georgia to offer the device. Kickstart is only available at 25 hospitals in America, so far.

    More >>

    Kickstart is a new device that helps walking recovery following a stroke, or spinal cord injury, and South Georgia Medical Center is the first in Georgia to offer the device. Kickstart is only available at 25 hospitals in America, so far.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly