Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.

Both the Flint Riverkeeper and Georgia Power are asking people concerned about protecting the River to attend.

The Georgia EPD is also asking for public input on the pollution permit that will govern the draining of the three coal ash ponds outside Plant Mitchell.

Georgia Power ceased coal fired operations at the Plant, which sits just a few hundreds yards from the Flint River.

The Flint Riverkeeper is requesting that the EPD put tough requirements on Georgia Power, to keep the ponds runoff from getting into the river, and protect the region's water.

The public hearing will be Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Albany Technical College's Kirkland Conference Center.

