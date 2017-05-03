Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon.More >>
Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.More >>
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.More >>
33 year old Ryan Duke's arraignment is scheduled at the Irwin County Courthouse at 9:30 Thursday morning in Judge Melody Cross' courtroom. But his attorney reportedly could waive the proceeding.More >>
More than $5 million in both public and private funds were invested in downtown Tifton last year, and city leaders said they expect to spend even more than that this year with projects already underway.More >>
