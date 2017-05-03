Ryan Duke arraignment scheduled for Thursday

The man charged with murdering Tara Grinstead more than 11 years ago is scheduled to be back in the courtroom Thursday morning, to enter a plea.

33 year old Ryan Duke's arraignment is scheduled at the Irwin County Courthouse at 9:30 Thursday morning in Judge Melody Cross' courtroom.

But his attorney reportedly could waive the proceeding.

An arraignment is the formal reading of charges against a defendant, and the defendant is expected to enter a plea before the court.

Duke has been indicted by an Irwin County grand jury.

Duke is charged with five counts, malice murder, felony murder, burglary, aggravated assault, and concealing a death

Court documents from his previous court appearance say Duke is charged with breaking into the teacher and former beauty queen's Ocilla home to steal, and using his hands to kill her. Then taking her body out of the home and disposing of it.

