Extensive open records request filed for proposed Lee County hospital

The chairman of the Lee County Commission, along with all officials and county employees, are facing an extensive open records request, asking for all documents pertaining to the new proposed hospital in the county.

This is a copy of the request, obtained by WALB, and dated April 26th.

It is from Nashville, Tennessee based attorney Brantley Phillips. Phillips is an attorney specializing in the healthcare field, including certificate of need requests.

In his open records request, Phillips says he is acting as an individual.

Addressed to Chairman Dennis Roland and the Lee County Commission, the request includes all documents and correspondence, including emails, regarding the Lee County Medical Center.

We asked a Phoebe attorney about the request, and she declined to comment.



Lee County Co Manager Mike Sistrunk said officials have requested an extension to gather all the requested documents.



