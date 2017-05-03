Extensive open records request filed for proposed Lee County hos - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Extensive open records request filed for proposed Lee County hospital

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

The chairman of the Lee County Commission, along with all officials and county employees, are facing an extensive open records request, asking for all documents pertaining to the  new proposed hospital  in the county.

This is a copy of the request, obtained by WALB, and dated April 26th.

It is from Nashville, Tennessee based attorney Brantley Phillips. Phillips is an attorney specializing in the healthcare field, including certificate of need requests. 

In his open records request, Phillips says he is acting as an individual.

Addressed to Chairman Dennis Roland and the Lee County Commission, the request includes all documents and correspondence, including emails, regarding the Lee County Medical Center.

We asked a Phoebe attorney about the request, and she declined to comment.

Lee County Co Manager Mike Sistrunk  said officials have requested an extension to gather all the requested documents.
        
Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Drought threatens South GA farmers as planting begins

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:44:30 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon.

    More >>

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon. 

    More >>

  • Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:04:41 GMT
    Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

  • Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:02:41 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly