Clay Co. Army Ranger's remains transferred - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Clay Co. Army Ranger's remains transferred

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army 1st Lt. Weston Lee of Bluffton, Ga., May 3, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron J. Jenne) A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army 1st Lt. Weston Lee of Bluffton, Ga., May 3, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron J. Jenne)
(Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron J. Jenne) (Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron J. Jenne)
(WALB) -

The dignified transfer for the Clay County Army Ranger killed in Iraq was held Wednesday afternoon. 

The body of 1st Lieutenant Weston Lee, 25, arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. 

He was killed in Iraq when an IED detonated during a patrol outside Mosul over the weekend.

Lee was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Drought threatens South GA farmers as planting begins

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:44:30 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon.

    More >>

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon. 

    More >>

  • Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:04:41 GMT
    Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

  • Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:02:41 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly