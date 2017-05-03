Clay Co. Army Ranger's remains transferred

(Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron J. Jenne)

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army 1st Lt. Weston Lee of Bluffton, Ga., May 3, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron J. Jenne)

The dignified transfer for the Clay County Army Ranger killed in Iraq was held Wednesday afternoon.

The body of 1st Lieutenant Weston Lee, 25, arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

He was killed in Iraq when an IED detonated during a patrol outside Mosul over the weekend.

Lee was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

