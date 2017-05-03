Albany man arrested for meth during traffic checkpoint - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany man arrested for meth during traffic checkpoint

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
An Albany man is facing drug charges after troopers said they found more than two pounds of Meth in his car.

Franshwa Riggins was arrested during a traffic checkpoint on Friday by GSP troopers and Bainbridge Public Safety.

Public safety officers said Riggins turned around when he saw the checkpoint.

Officers said Riggins crashed into a house and tried to run from officers.

Riggins is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstructing officers, striking a fixed object and an illegal U-turn.

