Bainbridge 'Kids N Kops' program gets bus to help with transportation

Kids in Bainbridge now have a new method of transportation to Kids and Kops events.

The Decatur County School board donated a school bus to Bainbridge Public Safety for the Kids N Kops program.

The program hosts different events such as basketball and fishing tournaments.

Officers said it's a way for them to build relationships with youth in the community

"From the very beginning we've had a problem with transportation to different events. A lot of kids can't participate if you can't get there," said David Cutchin, BPS.

The bus will be finished sometime next week.

They are working on putting the Kids N Kops logo on the side of it.

