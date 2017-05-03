Decatur Co. man found guilty on child molestation charges - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Decatur Co. man found guilty on child molestation charges

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) -

A Decatur County man will now serve prison time after being found guilty on charges of child molestation.

Derrick Crews was sentenced to 30 years with 20 years to serve in prison.

Crews was found guilty on multiple charges of child molestation involving children as young as six years old.

District Attorney Joe Mulholland said he is pleased with the sentence handed down by the jury.

"Just the fact that in the last three trials three of them were child molestation cases, sexual assaults against children, shows that by putting the conversation out there and aggressively prosecuting these cases maybe we can bring this issue to the forefront and make sure it doesn't happen in the future," said Mulholland.

Mulholland said that evidence shows Crews assaulted the children while their mother was at work.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Drought threatens South GA farmers as planting begins

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:44:30 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon.

    More >>

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon. 

    More >>

  • Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:04:41 GMT
    Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

  • Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:02:41 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly