Decatur Co. man found guilty on child molestation charges

A Decatur County man will now serve prison time after being found guilty on charges of child molestation.

Derrick Crews was sentenced to 30 years with 20 years to serve in prison.

Crews was found guilty on multiple charges of child molestation involving children as young as six years old.

District Attorney Joe Mulholland said he is pleased with the sentence handed down by the jury.

"Just the fact that in the last three trials three of them were child molestation cases, sexual assaults against children, shows that by putting the conversation out there and aggressively prosecuting these cases maybe we can bring this issue to the forefront and make sure it doesn't happen in the future," said Mulholland.

Mulholland said that evidence shows Crews assaulted the children while their mother was at work.

