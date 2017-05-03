New "Flaggstone" medical student complex will open in June

A new, $8 million dollar medical student complex in Albany is about to open, and now we know it's a name.

It will be called "Flaggstone" after Phoebe Putney Hospital founder Judge Francis Flagg Putney.

40 people can rent anything from a studio to a 3-bedroom apartment beginning in June.

Nearly half the cost of the building was paid for with community donations, as the housing facility is seen as another way to bring doctors to South Georgia.

"There are just some problems that have to have the whole community involved. And our ability to recruit and retain primary care physicians is really a community issue that we all needed to come together to help to solve," said Phoebe Foundation Executive Director Lauren Ray.

Students from Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and the University of Georgia Pharmacy School will be able to live there.

Housing is not free to students, but affordable, providing just enough income to sustain the facility.

The public is invited to the ribbon cutting on May 23 at 10 a.m. at 210 4th Avenue in Albany.

