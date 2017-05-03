Senator Greg Kirk endorses Cagle as he campaigns for governor in - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Senator Greg Kirk endorses Cagle as he campaigns for governor in Albany

By Aaryn Valenzuela, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Georgia's Lieutenant Governor made a stop in Albany on Wednesday.  

Casey Cagle announced over the weekend, he's running for governor.

Senator Greg Kirk was also in Albany on Wednesday, at the Nonami plantation to endorse Cagle.

Kirk said Cagle's done an excellent job and has worked with him a lot during his time as senator. 

"I'm real excited to be supporting him as he makes his run for governor. He has certainly helped us a lot and this senator a lot in this district during my three years in the senate," explained Kirk.

Kirk also mentioned that Governor Nathan Deal will soon sign a new bill into effect allowing the Georgia Department of Corrections to "put boots on the ground" during a state of emergency, like the January storms that hit Albany and Dougherty. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

    •   
