ASU Provost VP talks faculty cuts, improving enrollment plans

We are learning more information about the faculty cuts at Albany State University.

The university announced Tuesday it is eliminating 24 faculty positions for the 2018 to 2019 academic school year .

ASU's President said it's due to the decline in revenue, which comes from the decline in enrollment.

Provost Vice President of Academic Affairs Tau Kadhi said the cuts aren't something the university wanted to do, but had to.

To make the cuts, Kadhi said the university looked at how many students were enrolling in courses and how many teachers were really needed for those numbers of students.

"A process was used that looked at rank first, second specialty, what was the specific specialty within each and every major and then from there seniority," said Kadhi.

Kadhi said tenure also played a role in the cuts.

Kadhi said they are exploring all possible ways to attract students to the school and keep them there for four years.

He said he's been talking with administrators at schools of similar size and demographics who are having success.

As far as retention, he said the school revamped academic advisement so students get a more holistic approach at the academic programs offered.

"Your freshman and sophomores are being advised in a shop that really has nothing to gain one way or another so kids aren't being pulled toward one degree that they may not really like," said Kadhi.

Kadhi said the university is also trying new efforts to attract local students.

They are working to develop a new system to recruit students in the 'Move on When Ready' programs.

