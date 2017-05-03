New bill aims to expedite relief process after disaster

Senator Greg Kirk announced that Governor Deal will sign a new bill into effect next week that allows the Georgia Department of Corrections to “put boots on the ground” during a state of emergency.

The announcement came while Kirk was in Albany Wednesday to endorse Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle at the Nonami Plantation.

"On Monday the Governor is going to be signing a lot of legislation that got passed this year, and one was one that representative Ealum passed after the tornadoes that will allow the Department of Corrections to get boots on the ground when the governor declares a disaster area,” says Senator Greg Kirk, of District 13.

We have reached out to State Representative Darrel Ealum for comment on this new legislation.

