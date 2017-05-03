Lt. Governor talks with SWGA farmers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lt. Governor talks with SWGA farmers

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
Connect
Lt. Governor Casey Cagle met with farmers Wednesday. (Source: WALB) Lt. Governor Casey Cagle met with farmers Wednesday. (Source: WALB)
Casey Cagle announced over the weekend that he's running for governor. (Source: WALB) Casey Cagle announced over the weekend that he's running for governor. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Georgia's Lieutenant Governor made a stop in the Good Life City Wednesday.  

Casey Cagle announced over the weekend, he's running for governor. 

Cagle shook hands with folks in Albany Wednesday morning, promising them growth in Georgia's future. 

"Really we are here to talk about our vision for Georgia," said Cagle. 

Cagle's biggest plans are to make $100 million worth of tax cuts in his first one hundred days and add 500,000 jobs to the state in four years. 

"It's about this work force that is second-to-none and I believe that is what is going to make Georgia more competitive than anyone else," said Cagle. 

Cagle said the education of today's youth needs to line up with industry needs. He said the 'Move on When Ready' programs and 4C Academy that's set to open in the fall will help do that. 

"They get the industry certification they need in order to immediately go to the workplace and many of them are able to get their associates degrees as well," said Cagle.

For South Georgia farmers, Cagle said he wants to help the industries grow larger. 

"When you look at where we rank as a state nationally in terms of ag production, we are second to none," said Cagle. 

Cagle hopes to help farmers create partnerships with the University of Georgia and Ag Extension to get more yield from their crops.  

"Certainly it's supply and demand, we have to also open up new markets internationally. One of the things we talked about specifically is through economic development with the partnership of Ag.," explained Cagle. 

Cagle said adding 500 thousand jobs in four years is a lot, but if we can attract new companies to the state that is possible. 

"I will be willing to go near and far to recruit those companies," added Cagle. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Drought threatens South GA farmers as planting begins

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:44:30 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon.

    More >>

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon. 

    More >>

  • Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:04:41 GMT
    Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

  • Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:02:41 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly