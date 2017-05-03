Lt. Governor talks with SWGA farmers

Casey Cagle announced over the weekend that he's running for governor. (Source: WALB)

Georgia's Lieutenant Governor made a stop in the Good Life City Wednesday.

Casey Cagle announced over the weekend, he's running for governor.

Cagle shook hands with folks in Albany Wednesday morning, promising them growth in Georgia's future.

"Really we are here to talk about our vision for Georgia," said Cagle.

Cagle's biggest plans are to make $100 million worth of tax cuts in his first one hundred days and add 500,000 jobs to the state in four years.

"It's about this work force that is second-to-none and I believe that is what is going to make Georgia more competitive than anyone else," said Cagle.

Cagle said the education of today's youth needs to line up with industry needs. He said the 'Move on When Ready' programs and 4C Academy that's set to open in the fall will help do that.

"They get the industry certification they need in order to immediately go to the workplace and many of them are able to get their associates degrees as well," said Cagle.

For South Georgia farmers, Cagle said he wants to help the industries grow larger.

"When you look at where we rank as a state nationally in terms of ag production, we are second to none," said Cagle.

Cagle hopes to help farmers create partnerships with the University of Georgia and Ag Extension to get more yield from their crops.

"Certainly it's supply and demand, we have to also open up new markets internationally. One of the things we talked about specifically is through economic development with the partnership of Ag.," explained Cagle.

Cagle said adding 500 thousand jobs in four years is a lot, but if we can attract new companies to the state that is possible.

"I will be willing to go near and far to recruit those companies," added Cagle.

