GBI moves forward with Worth Co. Sheriff's Office investigation - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

GBI moves forward with Worth Co. Sheriff's Office investigation

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced one of its initial steps into the investigation of the April 14th search of the Worth County High School. (Source: WALB) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced one of its initial steps into the investigation of the April 14th search of the Worth County High School. (Source: WALB)
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a new development in the investigation of the April 14th search of the Worth County High School.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, statement forms will be distributed to students this week. They are not mandatory to fill out.

This investigation of the Worth County Sheriff's Office began on April 19th after deputies were called in to pat down students on April 14th.

A group of parents have filed a lawsuit against the sheriff's office.

Questions in reference to this investigation can be directed to Special Agent Tippens at (229) 777-2080.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Drought threatens South GA farmers as planting begins

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:44:30 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon.

    More >>

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon. 

    More >>

  • Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:04:41 GMT
    Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

  • Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:02:41 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly