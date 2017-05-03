GBI moves forward with Worth Co. Sheriff's Office investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced one of its initial steps into the investigation of the April 14th search of the Worth County High School. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a new development in the investigation of the April 14th search of the Worth County High School.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, statement forms will be distributed to students this week. They are not mandatory to fill out.

This investigation of the Worth County Sheriff's Office began on April 19th after deputies were called in to pat down students on April 14th.

A group of parents have filed a lawsuit against the sheriff's office.

Questions in reference to this investigation can be directed to Special Agent Tippens at (229) 777-2080.

