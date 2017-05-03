Sylvester Road Harvey's to close

Southeastern Grocers will be closing Harvey's store at 2425 Sylvester Highway, in Albany, this June.

"This decision was not made lightly," said Regional Vice President Ken Wicker. "Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closure and are encouraged to apply for open positions we have in our neighboring Harveys stores."

Until the store closes, Wicker said they will work hard to continue delivering the great service and value their customers have come to expect.

The company welcome customers to continue shopping the other five Albany Harvey's Supermarkets.

