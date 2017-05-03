Third student charged after Lee High lock down

Three people have now been arrested after a lock down at Lee County High School, based on a perceived threat posted on Snapchat.

Dana Davis, 17, was arrested and charged with disrupting public schools.

This comes after Jamil Burk, 18, was arrested and charged with disrupting public schools.

Caleb Lambert, 17, was also arrested for posting a picture of what appeared to be a gun, and a text about something happening after the bell rang.

Lambert was the first one arrested after he made the post Wednesday morning.

According to police, Burk was texting with Caleb Lambert back and forth.

It is unclear at this point how Davis was connected to the incident.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10