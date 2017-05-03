Turner Co. tabs Hood as new football coach

Leroy Hood is the new head football coach of the Turner County Rebels.

The Turner County School Board unanimously approved the hire in a called meeting Wednesday morning.

"I hadn't been in Georgia but a year. But I learned about Turner County, and the type of athletes they have and the community they have," Hood says. "That's what drew me in."

Hood comes to Ashburn after one season as the defensive backs coach at Tift County. Before his time in Tifton, Hood spent seven seasons as an assistant high school coach in Arkansas.

"We're excited to have Coach Hood on staff," Turner County athletic director Ryan Alfau said in a statement. "We feel he has the energy and ability to continue to build on our success."

Right after WALB's interview with Hood, three Turner County players took the opportunity to introduce themselves to their new coach. Hood says he plans to meet with the entire team later this week if possible.

He says his goal is to take the talent in Ashburn, and develop a perennial winner.

"We're going to look to win a championship, starting with a region title before making our way to a state title," Hood says. "That all starts here in the offseason with workouts and doing the things we need to do off the field. All that will carry over into building a championship program."

He'll take over for Ben Simmons, who was named the Worth County head coach after two seasons with the Rebels. Hood says he's glad to have a solid foundation on which to build, thanks to Simmons.

"I just want to pick up where he left off and add what I've gained through my years of coaching ball, and bring it to Turner County," he says.

Turner County went 8-4 in 2016, and lost to eventual Class A-Public champ Macon County in the second round of the state playoffs.

