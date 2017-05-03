Two arrested after Lee Co. High threat

Lee Co. High School was put on lockdown this morning, after a 17 year old student posted a Snapchat picture of a knife that looked like a gun in his lap, according to Chief of Leesburg Police Chief Charlie Moore.

He posted the picture with a comment to the effect of 'something was going to go down when the bell rang.'

The sheriff's office and the police department responded to the campus.

Sheriffs deputies found him in his truck in the high school parking lot. He did not have a weapon.

"We got him out, searched the vehicle, we didn't find any weapons," said Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore. "Went back to his mama's house. He said that the so called gun was in his bedroom, which turned out to be a knife-- which looked like a gun."

"Kids, don't put nothing on there you don't want everybody to know," Chief Moore said. "Especially about bringing a gun to school, the way the times are right now. This is a serious offense. Looking at this, just glancing at it real fast, you wouldn't know if it was a gun or a knife."

Later in the day, 18-year-old Jamil Burk was also charged with disrupting public schools, and placed under arrest. According to police, Burk was texting with Caleb Lambert back and forth.

Caleb Lambert has been taken to jail, and charged with terroristic threats, and disrupting public schools.

WALB will talk to Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller later today.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10