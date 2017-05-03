Bus driver charged after Brooks Co. school bus accident - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Bus driver charged after Brooks Co. school bus accident

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
BROOKS CO., GA (WALB) -

An investigation has begun and charges filed after an accident involving a Brooks County school bus, on Cooper Road in Brooks County at around 7:35 Wednesday morning.

Georgia State Patrol troopers said Brian Elliot, 35, of Quitman, was driving the bus on Cooper Road when he ran off the road into a ditch and hit a culvert.

Elliot then pulled the bus back onto the road and crossed into the ditch on the other side of Cooper.

He told troopers that the bus was drivable, and continued to the school to unload the students, where he reported the accident.

The exact number of students aboard when the bus crashed wasn't immediately available. 

According to officials, there are a total of 21 injuries, ranging from cut lips and noses, along with complaints of various non visible  injuries.  There were no serious injuries reported.

Elliot is charged with second-degree cruelty to children, failure to maintain lane, failure to report accident with injuries, striking a fixed object and leaving the scene of a crash with damage and injuries.

He is employed as a bus mechanic with Brooks County, and only drives the morning route.

The investigation is still on ongoing and more charges may be filed.

