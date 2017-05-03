Tift jailers get new armored vests - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tift jailers get new armored vests

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Officers Devin Butler and Ariana Cordova wearing new vests (Source: Tift County Sheriff) Officers Devin Butler and Ariana Cordova wearing new vests (Source: Tift County Sheriff)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough has bought 20 new protective vests for his personnel who operate the jail.

"Detention Officers face danger and challenges to their safety on the job. Inmates are creative and inventive in fashioning improvised stab weapons from everyday objects or materials," the sheriff said. "Even objects as simple as toothbrushes. They use these weapons to attack each other, and they also use them to attack officers."

The Tift County Sheriff's Office has confiscated more than 100 items that could have been used to hurt a fellow inmate or an officer, in the past five years. Six detention officers were assaulted by inmates in that time.

Scarbrough said that Stab Resistance Body Armor contains body armor panels intended to provide protection against the types of knife and spike threats that detention officers face on a daily basis. The body armor is to assist with protecting areas of vital organs.

Funds collected for inmate services that go beyond the responsibility of the Sheriffs office to assist the inmate with amenities while in custody were used for the protective gear, without tax dollars.

