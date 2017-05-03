Aspire aims to get conversation started about mental health

May is mental health awareness month.

Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability is aiming to get the conversation started about mental illnesses by hosting several events.

"Mental health is a brain illness. It's a chemical imbalance in the brain, in the way the brain functions. And that's what we want to educate the public about to help reduce that stigma so individuals will seek treatment just like they do for cancer or heart disease," said corporate compliance officer, Babs Hall.

On Tuesday, May 6, Aspire will host its annual Aspire to Shine 5K and Fun Run. It starts at 9 a.m.

On May 9, there will be NAMI Albany Community Education and NAMI Albany Support Groups, starting at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively, at Phoebe Northwest. Trained individuals will share stories of recovery. There is another community education meeting on May 23.

Aspire will host a community celebration on May 19 at their 601 West 11th Avenue location.

For more information on Aspire's services, visit their website.

Aspire also supports the Elephant in the Room campaign, started by a Moultrie woman to encourage people to talk about mental illness and suicide. The sticker can be used by community leaders or individuals to let others know they're in a safe space. For more information, contact the campaign organizer at mmcope79@gmail.com or visit the campaign's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10