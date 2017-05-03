GHSA state baseball playoffs- 2nd round matchups

The state baseball playoffs continue this week in the public school ranks, and that includes several series featuring south Georgia teams.

Severe weather is forecasted in some areas Thursday, and that has forced schedule changes for a few series. If no changes are listed, those games will begin Thursday afternoon.

CLASS AAAAAAA:

Parkview at Colquitt Co. (Friday DH at 4:30 p.m.)

CLASS AAAAAA:

Northview at Lee Co. (Wednesday DH at 5:00 p.m.)

Valdosta at Alexander

CLASS AAAA:

Marist at Cairo

CLASS AAA:

Lovett at Worth Co. (Wednesday DH at 4:00 p.m.)

Cook at GAC

Crisp Co. at Redan

CLASS AA:

Dade Co. at Thomasville

Berrien at Rockmart

CLASS A-PUBLIC:

Taylor Co. at Baconton

Trion at Schley Co.

Treutlen at Seminole Co.

Clinch Co. at Gordon Lee

Irwin Co. at Miller Co.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.