GHSA state baseball playoffs- 2nd round matchups

The state baseball playoffs continue this week in the public school ranks, and that includes several series featuring south Georgia teams.
Severe weather is forecasted in some areas Thursday, and that has forced schedule changes for a few series. If no changes are listed, those games will begin Thursday afternoon.
CLASS AAAAAAA:
Parkview at Colquitt Co. (Friday DH at 4:30 p.m.)
CLASS AAAAAA:
Northview at Lee Co. (Wednesday DH at 5:00 p.m.)
Valdosta at Alexander
CLASS AAAA:
Marist at Cairo
CLASS AAA:
Lovett at Worth Co. (Wednesday DH at 4:00 p.m.)
Cook at GAC
Crisp Co. at Redan
CLASS AA:
Dade Co. at Thomasville
Berrien at Rockmart
CLASS A-PUBLIC:
Taylor Co. at Baconton
Trion at Schley Co.
Treutlen at Seminole Co.
Clinch Co. at Gordon Lee
Irwin Co. at Miller Co.
