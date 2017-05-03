Tuesday's girls' state soccer playoff scores and highlights

Girls' state playoff soccer scores from Tuesday, May 2, 2017:
CLASS AAAAAA:
Lee Co. 2, Alpharetta 1 (Lee Co. wins on PKs, 6-4)
CLASS AAAA:
LaGrange 6, Cairo 0
CLASS AA:
Fitzgerald 6, Dade Co. 2
Model 5, Thomasville 2
Lamar Co. 4, Berrien 1
