Tuesday's girls' state soccer playoff scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's girls' state soccer playoff scores and highlights

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
Connect
LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

Girls' state playoff soccer scores from Tuesday, May 2, 2017:

CLASS AAAAAA:

Lee Co. 2, Alpharetta 1 (Lee Co. wins on PKs, 6-4)

CLASS AAAA:

LaGrange 6, Cairo 0

CLASS AA:

Fitzgerald 6, Dade Co. 2

Model 5, Thomasville 2

Lamar Co. 4, Berrien 1

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly