Tuesday's girls' state soccer playoff scores and highlights

Girls' state playoff soccer scores from Tuesday, May 2, 2017:

CLASS AAAAAA:

Lee Co. 2, Alpharetta 1 (Lee Co. wins on PKs, 6-4)

CLASS AAAA:

LaGrange 6, Cairo 0

CLASS AA:

Fitzgerald 6, Dade Co. 2

Model 5, Thomasville 2

Lamar Co. 4, Berrien 1

