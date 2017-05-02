Thousands raised after SWGA Dancing with the Stars

The money raised will go to research for a cure and to families affected by Alzheimer's. (Source: WALB)

The dancing with the stars event in Tifton was a big success.

South Georgia residents raised nearly $125,000 for the Alzheimer's Association.

Alzheimer's is one the top 6 diseases effecting South Georgians, and the only one without a treatment or cure

More than 200,000 people living in Georgia suffer with the Alzheimer's disease.

"It was inspiring, I don't know how else to describe it for you. It's really inspiring to watch people there dig in their pockets. They were gonna donate anyway. But I think some of those mission moments made them dig a little deeper, just very successful for us," said Community Outreach Director Dan Phillips.

The money will go to research for a cure and to families affected by Alzheimer's.

