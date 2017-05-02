Thousands raised after SWGA Dancing with the Stars - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thousands raised after SWGA Dancing with the Stars

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Thousands of dollars were raised over the weekend to help families who are affected by Alzheimer's. 

The dancing with the stars event in Tifton was a big success.  

South Georgia residents raised nearly $125,000 for the Alzheimer's Association.

Alzheimer's is one the top 6 diseases effecting South Georgians, and the only one without a treatment or cure

More than 200,000 people living in Georgia suffer with the Alzheimer's disease. 

"It was inspiring, I don't know how else to describe it for you. It's really inspiring to watch people there dig in their pockets. They were gonna donate anyway. But I think some of those mission moments made them dig a little deeper, just very successful for us," said Community Outreach Director Dan Phillips. 

The money will go to research for a cure and to families affected by Alzheimer's. 

