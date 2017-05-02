Pool Brothers named Albany Small Business of the Year

We learned on Tuesday night the Albany business that walked away with the highest small business title. (Source: WALB)

Albany Area Chamber of Commerce named Pool Brothers Cabinets, Flooring and Lighting as the 2017 Small Business of the Year!

There were nine semifinalists in the running for the top spot.

They included 229 Yoga, Southern Point Staffing and Gieryic's Automotive Repair.

Pool Brothers co-owner, Keith Pool, said he's very honored to get the award.

"Very humbling to be able to have this award. There's many small businesses in our community that do a really good job at what they do, and just to even be nominated was just unbelievable. I never would've imagined it," said Pool.

The Albany Chamber of Commerce also presented two new awards.

Southern Point Staffing received the Albany Strong award for its dedication to help with January storm recovery efforts, and 229 Yoga got the rising star business award.

