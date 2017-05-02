Albany students recognized by civic club for 'Laws of Life Essay Contest'

One Georgia Southwestern State University theatre major is using his talent on and off the stage.More >>
One Georgia Southwestern State University theatre major is using his talent on and off the stage.More >>
A disabled Army veteran from Dawson is heading to a national competition in bocce ball. 56-year-old Lorenzo Thomas is one of 20 disabled vets nationwide that was selected to compete in Chicago this summer.More >>
A disabled Army veteran from Dawson is heading to a national competition in bocce ball. 56-year-old Lorenzo Thomas is one of 20 disabled vets nationwide that was selected to compete in Chicago this summer.More >>
May is mental health awareness month and an southwest Georgia organization is hoping to get the conversation started about mental illnesses.More >>
May is mental health awareness month and an southwest Georgia organization is hoping to get the conversation started about mental illnesses.More >>
The state of Georgia is not only leading in total jobs created, but percentage of job growth over the year as well.More >>
The state of Georgia is not only leading in total jobs created, but percentage of job growth over the year as well.More >>
On Tuesday, the Dougherty County Rotary Club hosted two Georgia schools to honor seven students who won the 'Laws of Life Essay Contest'.More >>
On Tuesday, the Dougherty County Rotary Club hosted two Georgia schools to honor seven students who won the 'Laws of Life Essay Contest'.More >>