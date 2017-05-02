Albany students recognized by civic club for 'Laws of Life Essay Contest'

Students who participated, selected a law of life which can be a quote or a principal that means something to them. (Source: WALB)

Seven students were honored by the Dougherty County Rotary Club for winning the 'Laws of Life Essay Contest'. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday, the Dougherty County Rotary Club hosted two Georgia schools to honor seven students who won the 'Laws of Life Essay Contest'.

Westover High School and Deerfield were awarded $500.

Some of those students read parts of their essays on Tuesday.

One of the judges, Sonya Spalinger said that it's inspiring to see what students go through and the message they are spreading.

"And the things that they go through that they're battling through in their life, to show you their heart and what goes on in their minds, it's just touching," explained Spalinger.

The two school winners from Westover High School will go to the state competition.

