Labor Commissioner: Georgia sees more job growth

The state of Georgia is not only leading in total jobs created, but percentage of job growth over the year as well.

Georgia has been in the top five in job growth for the past 18 months.

One of the top jobs seeing growth is in construction.

The field of construction has had a 6 to 8 percent increase.

Georgia's Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Georgia has been doing very well.

"We keep attracting more and more companies to the state of Georgia. We've had a fairly good job growth over the last few. Matter of fact, the past two we've had 100,000 job growth, year over year for the last two years, which is tremendous to do that again this year," said Butler.

Other fields that have seen some growth over the past few years include business professional services, transportation and manufacturing.

