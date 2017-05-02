Albany house fire apparently started by vagrant

Albany Firefighters are urging homeowners to keep vigilant watch over their neighborhoods, for vagrants or strangers going into vacant homes.

Firefighters say they believe a vagrant accidentally set a vacant duplex in the 300 block of South Cleveland Street Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters say one side of the duplex was unoccupied, but it appeared someone had broken in through a window and set up housekeeping.

The people who live in the other side of the duplex smelled smoke Tuesday afternoon and called 9-1-1.

Firefighters say a shirt was smoldering on the floor when they arrived. It appeared to have been set on fire by careless smoking.

The duplex sustained only slight smoke damage.

But firefighters are urging homeowners to keep watch for people going in and out of what should be vacant buildings.

If you see suspicious activity, call the Albany Police to check the property.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved