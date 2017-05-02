Students react to ASU eliminating 24 faculty positions

In an announcement on Tuesday, Albany State University President Art Dunning announced that 24 faculty positions would be eliminated. (Source: WALB)

Twenty four faculty positions at Albany State University have been eliminated.

ASU President Art Dunning announced the cut Tuesday.

He attributed the elimination to the several years of decreases in enrollment at the institution, stating that when enrollment decreases revenue also decreases.

“This has been a challenging decision. However, it is important that we have the right number of people and resources to meet the university’s goals and priorities,” Dunning said. “Those affected by the reduction play a significant role in creating a holistic learning environment that empowers students to be successful. We are grateful for their service and commitment.”

Albany State University students expressed concerns after the university announced plans to not renew the contracts of dozens of faculty.

The campus Student Government Association (SGA) President Andrew Armour said he lost a professor during the layoffs in September, where the university eliminated 80 positions, of which 48 were filled.

Students explained this is a detriment to students who have built great relationships with their professors.

They were also shocked the school didn't notify them.

"Students did not get the first notice of this happening so this is some news that we had to deal with the Fall semester that we have to deal with Spring semester. And you know I just want everyone to have an understanding of actually what is going on," said ASU SGA former President Maya Palmer.

"This is something that's definitely concerning myself as well as the student body because a lot of students have good relationships with our professor we have now and to come back to find out that they will no longer be with us is heartbreaking for some of the students," said ASU SGA current President Andre Armour.

Those 24 faculty members were given a non-renewal notice according to a release from the university. Their employment with ASU will end May 30, 2018.

A statement from the university said they are working to hire professionals who are helping to improve the recruitment, admissions and student advising processes.

A similar cut was made ahead of the consolidation of ASU and Darton College in September. In that elimination, 80 positions were cut.

