Small businesses recognized by Albany Area Chamber of Commerce

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating small businesses and their impact on our community.

It's a part of 2017 2017 Small Business Week.

During Tuesday night's event, the Chamber will honor nine finalists for "Small Business of the Year" award.

Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said of the nearly 700,000 businesses in Georgia, 78 percent of them have ten or fewer employees.

"When we think about the amount of commerce that takes place throughout our community and throughout the state, it's easy to not think about a small business contribution," she said. "But the fact is, small businesses are the backbone of commerce and the free enterprise system."

The event is taking place at the Creekside Education Center at Chehaw Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

