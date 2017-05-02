Hefty donation given to help storm victims remove root balls

Folks in Dougherty County received a hefty donation from the Rotary Club to help with storm recovery efforts.

Members of the Dougherty County Rotary Club presented a check for over $3,200 to the city of Albany and Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Tuesday afternoon.

The donation will be used to help the numerous storm victims who need financial help removing root balls.

"We have lots of root balls left in people's property that just financially cannot afford to get those moved to the right of way so the city can pick them up," said Rotary Club member Mary Ligon. "This is to help those individuals with those expenses so that we can get the whole city cleaned up."

The money came from a number of rotaries from the Atlanta area to help South Georgians recover from January's storms.

