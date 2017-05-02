Police: Man steals sausage after failing to rob convenience store with fake gun

A would-be convenience store robber is in jail in Tifton. He failed to get any cash, but police say that didn't stop him from stealing meat.

Jacob Rowsey was arrested Saturday afternoon. Investigators say he tried to rob the Sun Mart on South Central Avenue with a replica gun, but the clerk refused to give him any money.

Police say he then went to a Harvey's on Third Street and stole packs of gluten free Georgia Brand smoked sausages.

Officers found him outside the store and arrested him.

He's charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and shoplifting.

The sausages were not returned to the store, because they were opened, and one half eaten.

