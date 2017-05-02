Mitchell Co. starts citrus grove

On Thursday, May 11, 2017, MitCo Grow will be presented to the public, in Mitchell County.

The idea to plant citrus on county land, while promoting Georgia’s up and coming citrus industry, creating educational opportunities, and making good use of taxpayer dollars.

MitCo Grow is a collaborative effort involving several organizations: the Mitchell County Commission, the Mitchell Co. Correctional Institute, UGA, Georgia Citrus Association, Mitchell Co. 4-H and Mitchell Co. FFA, 1 DOG Ventures LLC, Graco Fertilizer, Maxijet, Bell Irrigation, and Labro Irrigation.

The grove will be planted and cared for by inmates serving at the Mitchell Co. Correctional Institute. It will teach inmates a new trade, and can be used by other county agencies to provide students and the local community information and exposure to the new commodity.

1 DOG Ventures is supplying the trees for the grove. Bell Irrigation and Labro Irrigation are providing the irrigation supplies and installation guidance. Graco Fertilizer is providing the fertilizer needs, while Maxijet is providing all the microjets for the site.

One hundred trees will initially be planted in the grove, at 4590 Highway 37 East.

Three patented seedless, cold hardy varieties of citrus developed by UGA will be planted there.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10