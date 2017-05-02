Miller Health Department follows-up TB tests

Public health officials will return to Miller County High School next Monday, to conduct follow-up skin tests for approximately 500 people who may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis, or TB, may not show up immediately, so another round of testing is needed.

"It is extremely important for everyone who was tested in the initial round of tests held in April to return for retesting," said Miller County Health Department Interim County Nurse Manager Alida Ward. "We will be doing the skin test on May 8 and a nurse will review the results two days later on May 10."

Some students may have been tested at the Miller County Health Department rather than at the high school in April.

"They will need to pick up forms from the health department and bring them to the school, or they will need to get their second round of tests done at the health department," Ward said. "We will need the forms to test them at the school."

The TB tests are being performed at no cost.

Ninety to 95 percent of people who become infected with tuberculosis will never have major illness and will never be contagious. But five to 10 percent of people will get active tuberculosis, which usually is very contagious.

Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss. Additional information on TB can be found HERE .

For more information, contact the Miller County Health Department at 229-758-3344.

