Driver pushes for change at busy Dougherty Co. intersection

Roy Davis snapped these pictures of cars parked in a no parking zone (Source: WALB)

A driver is concerned about the safety of this intersection (Source: WALB)

A concerned driver is calling for safety changes at a dangerous Dougherty County intersection.

"We have a major congestion problem," Roy Davis said.

Davis travels almost daily through the busy intersection of South County Line Road and Moultrie Road from his Mitchell County home to Albany. But in the past few years -- he says the intersection has become more dangerous.

"I'm concerned about safety for myself, my family and other people also," he said.

In the past 10 years, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports a total of 28 wrecks along more than three miles of Moultrie Road near or at the intersection.

The latest happened on April 21st when an SUV ran a stop sign, sending 7 people to the hospital. And in March, a semi truck driver was forced off the road when a car sped past the stop sign.

Davis blames inattentive drivers and speeding.

"There's a caution light here and people don't slow down," he said.

But he also believes there's another cause.

Davis snapped pictures showing drivers parked between no parking signs in front of a convenience store parking lot. He says the cars make it nearly impossible for drivers to see as they enter the intersection.

"You have to pull out into incoming traffic just to see if you can go," he said.

He said the problem is worse around 5 p.m. as people are heading home from work. Now, he wants police to take action.

"Just be out here two or three times a week and start writing these people up."

Dougherty County police said they regularly patrol the intersection and warn drivers to always be alert.

"Pay attention to the other drivers. Because they're not going to pay attention to you. You have to pay attention to them," said Cpl. Vernon Nobles.

GDOT said there are no plans to add a traffic signal to the intersection, but the stretch of Moultrie Road at the intersection is part of a road widening project.

The project is focused on reconstructing 32 miles of Moultrie Road through Colquitt, Worth and Dougherty Counties.

Right now, GDOT officials said the intersection is skewed. The widening project intends to move the intersection to the north about 300 feet to reduce the skew angle.

The project is scheduled to get underway in the summer of 2019.

