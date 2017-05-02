Monroe alum graduates basic training

San Antonio, Texas (WALB-TV) - U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Perry L. Williams III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Williams graduated in 2016 from Monroe High School in Albany.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles, and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Williams is the son of Perry Williams Jr. of Arlington, Ga., and Shanta Moore of Albany.

He is the grandson of Annie and Perry Williams and Betty Armstrong, all of Albany.

He is also the brother of Shontaesia Williams and Stephanie Williams.

(With information from the Joint Hometown News Service)

