Rams hope SIAC East title is just the beginning

Luckily for the Golden Rams, it really isn't how you start.

Albany State started the baseball season 1-14 through their first 15 games. A few months later, they're the SIAC East champions.

The Golden Rams locked up the division title over the weekend, and now walk into the SIAC Tournament as a top seed.

ASU opens conference tournament play on Thursday in Augusta, and head coach Scot Hemmings says tournament baseball requires a little different strategy for your pitchers.

"Are we trying to win a game or a tournament? We're going to do something different with our pitching because we're trying to win a tournament," he says. "If we want to win a game, we'll go in and throw [Tristan] Rice first. But we're setting ourselves up to win a tournament."

Hemmings says the Golden Rams want more than a conference title. They want an NCAA Regional berth to go with it. Hemmings believes an NCAA berth would do wonders for the future of the program.

"When you return eight of nine starters in position players and all of our top pitchers next year, to get into a regional to see what's it like would mean the world," Hemmings says. "I don't think we're even remotely close to being able to compete at a regional level just yet, but just to get there to see what the talent level is would be amazing."

The Golden Rams open SIAC Tournament play Thursday against LeMoyne-Owen. ASU swept the regular season series with the Magicians.

