Albany after-school program receives distinction

Albany students attending the H.E.R.O.s Instillment Academy have something to celebrate.

The after-school facility was named a Quality Rated childcare program.

That distinction is handed down by state education workers.

Headmaster Tommie Terrell said the program is exceeding state requirements by ensuring students are challenged and excited by the curriculum it uses.

"We plan on doing some major field trips out of town to Atlanta and neighboring cities also," Terrell said. "We also have a lot of stem activities that the curriculum of the school board uses. We're going to use those also to try to help some of our kids be those successful engineers and technicians and everything they want to be."

