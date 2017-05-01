Family of Albany murder victim makes plea three years later

The family of an Albany man, murdered three years ago this week, is making a plea to help find his killer.

Information has not lead to an arrest in the homicide case of Jeffrey Nunley, as the pain still lingers for those who love the father who was killed too soon.

"Life is hard without him," Lisa Nunley, Jeffrey's sister, said. "We need some closure. We need some justice for him."

In hopes of helping them find closure, the Albany Police Department held a press conference today asking for any information that could put Jeffery Nunley's killer in jail.

"Unfortunately, it has not been enough to bring the closure that you need," Sgt. Gregory Batson said. "So, we need that person that has that vital that key piece of information."

Nunley was shot and killed three years ago this Friday near his West Whitney Avenue home.

"Holidays are terrible," Nunley's mother Robin Lavant said. "She just doesn't understand where her dad is. She goes out to the grave site."

Now, investigators and his family are asking you to pick up the phone, if you know anything.

A reward of an undisclosed amount is still being offered, as Nunley's sister tries to cope with a tremendous loss.

"All our lives we were together and now its broken because he's not here," Nunley said.

A bond with a brother she loved and hopes to find justice for.

If you have information, you can call the Albany police or CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 436-TIPS.

