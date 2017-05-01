Sumter Co. students to perform play in Japan

A group of Sumter County students will be taking a trip to Japan this summer. (Source: WALB)

A group of Sumter County students will be taking a trip to Japan this summer.

The Japan American Foundation awarded its annual grant to 12 students to perform a play in Americus sister city in Japan.

They will be performing a play based on President Jimmy Carter.

In the play, the students reveal how Carter deals with racial pressures during the Civil Rights era.

The students range from sixth to 11th grades.

Staff said students learn about Carter's iconic role in Japan.

Because of it, Sumter County Schools has an exchange with their sister city Miyoshi, Japan.

"It is a very exciting experience to go and exchange my culture with other people and get to learn their way of life," said Myla McCuller.

"I feel ready excited I'm ready for May 27th because that's going to be my first flight," said Passion Thomas.

Sumter County students will also perform the play on May 13th at Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains.

They leave for Japan on May 27th for an entire week trip.

