Americus storefront alcoholic beverages sales boom

An Americus storefront that's known to offer home grown products is now selling alcoholic beverages.

Center Stage Market recently started selling gluten free craft beers and organic wines.

Staff said the wine and beer sales are having a significant impact on their business.

Every week, they have customers asking for special orders of craft beers -- many of which are Georgia grown.

And others requesting for the market to hold wine tastings at the store or in their home.

"We've hosted them here at the store where our distributor comes brings six or seven different kinds of wine talks about them and really does a lot of education and that's the part that they seem to enjoy the most," said Operations Manager Cori Lymanbarner.

Center stage market explained much of the sales were also driven by tourists who stop in to buy Georgia products.

