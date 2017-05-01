Paxen Learning Center responds to ATC graduation controversy

Paxen Learning Center released a statement on the controversy surrounding Albany Tech's Spring commencement last Thursday night, calling it "a miscommunication error."

School officials said they would give students a gift card and host a graduation ceremony later this year.

Dozens of students and parents were upset after not being able to walk in the graduation ceremony.

The students in question were Paxen Learning Center GED students, not Albany Tech GED graduates.

Paxen school staff responded to the incident.

Here's the statement:

"This was an unfortunate incident and miscommunication error between the school and our Paxen program. It was our understanding the students were going to be allowed to walk. Going forward, we are keeping the lines of communication open with the school to ensure students are not impacted like this again. Each student will be receiving a $50 gift card and Paxen is planning a graduation for all students to take place this June."

Albany Tech's President Dr. Anthony Parker and school officials explained they're still investigating what happened.

