GSW student uses theatre to mentor special needs child

One Georgia Southwestern State University theatre major is using his talent on and off the stage.

For the past three years, GSW senior Justin Neal has spent his time mentoring children with autism.

Through the Son-Rise Program, Neal has worked with one 12-year-old autistic boy, Sean.

Neal said his theatre experience has helped him open up more and be more patient.

And because of it, his experience has been nothing short of amazing.

"When interacting with them or seeing what they do like I said joining in with them you really can't think oh am I going to look weird during this or what are people going to think, you really have to just go for it. And be as expressive as you can and that's what I've been taught in theatre," said Neal.

Neal graduates from GSW on Thursday with a degree in theatre and minor in voice.

He plans to continue to his work with autistic children after graduation. And he said he would eventually like to work for the Son-Rise Program.

